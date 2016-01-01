Dr. Bilal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jehanzeb Bilal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jehanzeb Bilal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Bilal works at
Locations
Professional Plastic Surgery3801 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 1, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 922-4498
- 2 4012 S Tamiami Trl # 14, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 924-0003
Renal Hypertension Center14134 NEPHRON LN, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 862-3551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jehanzeb Bilal, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063742377
Education & Certifications
- U Michigan
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
- Nephrology
