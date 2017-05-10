Dr. Bilal Ismail, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Ismail, DPM
Dr. Bilal Ismail, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic5525 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 846-9717
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Bilal Ismail to me is by far the best foot surgeon I have ever come across. Extremely professional and precise in his field of podiatric surgery , dr Ismail will leave you comfortable and assured you're in the best of hands. My surgery of course was a complete success thanks to this perfectionist . His follow up regime is just as impeccable. Just one doctor that is on top of his game. Any feet problems ? Look no further!!!
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1538135835
- DMC
- DMC & Affilated Hospitals
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of MI
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ismail speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
