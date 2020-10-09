Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida
Dr. Farooqi works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Health6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 471-0981
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Farooqi?
Great! very patient, explains everything well, wait time is good. Office looks and smells clean. Easy to talk to and he listens , easy going fellow very pleasant personality . His staff is good with patients .
About Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1467891333
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farooqi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooqi accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooqi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooqi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.