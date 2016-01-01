Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD
Overview
Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Farhat works at
Locations
-
1
Northland Eye Specialists, PC1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farhat?
About Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245645258
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farhat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhat works at
Dr. Farhat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.