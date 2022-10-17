See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bilal Chughtai, MD

Urology
4.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bilal Chughtai, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Chughtai works at Urology Iris Cantor Men s Health Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Iris Cantor Men s Health Center
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Circumcision
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 17, 2022
    No wait and helpful staff. As always Dr Chughtai is knowledgeable and caring and has a plan.
    — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Bilal Chughtai, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861657108
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bilal Chughtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chughtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chughtai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chughtai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chughtai works at Urology Iris Cantor Men s Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chughtai’s profile.

    Dr. Chughtai has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chughtai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chughtai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chughtai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chughtai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chughtai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

