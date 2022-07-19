Dr. Bilal Choudry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Choudry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bilal Choudry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Locations
1
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
2
Palomar Medical Center2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudry?
I thought he was a good listener, did not rush, seemed concerned about my problem as well as me as a person. I left thinking he was one of the best doctors I have seen.
About Dr. Bilal Choudry, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396921144
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Choudry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Choudry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Choudry has seen patients for Epilepsy and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.