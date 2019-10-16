Overview

Dr. Bilal Bazzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Bazzi works at Silverwood Family Medicine in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Hemlock, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.