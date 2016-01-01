Overview

Dr. Bilal Aziz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Northeastern Health System, Northeastern Health System Sequoyah and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at Northeast Oklahoma Cancer Center in Tahlequah, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.