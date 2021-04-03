Dr. Bilal Ayub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Ayub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bilal Ayub, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Locations
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 984-7696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas3141 E Broad St Ste 335, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 396-5883
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I would highly recommend Dr. Ayub to all my friends and relatives.
About Dr. Bilal Ayub, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1588827604
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Medical College
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayub has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayub.
