Dr. Bilal Ahmad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Saint Francis Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Optim Oncology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.