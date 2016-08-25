Dr. Bikramjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bikramjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bikramjit Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Pablo Bencosme188 Market St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-4251
Central Jeresy Nephorology35-37 Progress St Ste A3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 755-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr.Singh is my grandfather's nephrologist. He is extremely well dressed and so pleasant to be around! Some of the staff can come off as a bit disengaged but it's not a huge problem. Dr.Singh himself is very knowledgeable and he definitely knows what he is doing. He understands and connects very well to his patients. Overall, he's just a wonderful doctor to have!
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Allegheny U Hosp
- Jersy Shore MC
- Jersy Shore MC
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
