Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD

Rheumatology
3 (61)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Ahluwalia works at Optum - Family Medicine in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    16143 Kokanee Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr Ahluwalia has been very forthright with me regarding my plethora of maladies. He exhibits a professional demeanor coupled with a likeable persona. I'm grateful to him for accepting me as his patient as well as his care and genuine desire to help me heal. He is extremely knowledgeable and yet has no problem with referring his patients to other specialists if the need arises.
    Larry Henley — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669402467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • lsuhsc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • lsuhsc
    Residency
    Internship
    • LSU Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahluwalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahluwalia works at Optum - Family Medicine in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahluwalia’s profile.

    Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

