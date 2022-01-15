Overview

Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Ahluwalia works at Optum - Family Medicine in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.