Dr. Bikan Octain, MD
Dr. Bikan Octain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.
Dr.Octains LHRC - Laser Hair Restoration Center4540 John Marr Dr Ste B, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 941-6757
Bikan Singh Octain MD4540b John Marr Dr, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 941-6757
Dr. Octain has been our family Dr for over 20 years. My father was his patient and the rest of us also started seeing him. My mother now lives 20 miles away from his office and has many other doctors near her who she can see but still drives 20 miles for her medical needs. He has always been a very caring professional and also very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Bikan Octain, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
Dr. Octain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Octain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Octain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Octain speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Octain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Octain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Octain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Octain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.