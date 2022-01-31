Dr. Biju Lukose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lukose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biju Lukose, MD
Overview
Dr. Biju Lukose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Calicut and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Lukose works at
Locations
Little Lantern Clinic4541 N Josey Ln Ste 110, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 788-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Dallas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a difficult abdominal pain. I was transferred from a hospital in allen to Dr.Lukose. I suffered for almost 2 months and no body could find out my problems. Finally Dr.Lukose was able to help me. He made the correct diagnosis and did surgery on me. After that I have transferred my complete care to the other physicians in the group. It is very easy to get appointment
About Dr. Biju Lukose, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053501809
Education & Certifications
- University Of Calicut
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukose accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukose works at
Dr. Lukose has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.