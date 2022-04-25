Dr. Biju Kunhiraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunhiraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biju Kunhiraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Biju Kunhiraman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Locations
1
Memorial Physicians, PLLC4003 CREEKSIDE LOOP, Yakima, WA 98908 Directions (509) 965-1960Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had a specialist spend that much time or give such understandable explanation of my health issue. He the time to explain all aspects of my test results and the good and bad of all my choices.
About Dr. Biju Kunhiraman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Indian
- 1740221506
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
