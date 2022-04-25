Overview

Dr. Biju Kunhiraman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Kunhiraman works at Yakima Gastroenterology Assocs in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.