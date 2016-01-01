Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biju Cherian, MD
Dr. Biju Cherian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Nm Department of Health Turquoise Lodge Hospital5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 255-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3821 Masthead St NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 370-9600
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Cherian has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
