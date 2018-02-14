Overview

Dr. Biju Alex, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Frederick Health Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Alex works at Gastro Health in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.