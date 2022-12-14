See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fayetteville, TN
Dr. Bijoy John, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bijoy John, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. John works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Fayetteville at South Elk in Fayetteville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mt Sinai Home Health Care Inc
    207 Elk Ave S, Fayetteville, TN 37334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5098
  2. 2
    Sleep Centers of Middle Tennessee
    3326 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-4896
  3. 3
    Noah William
    1508 Carl Adams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-4896
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sleep Wellness Clinics of America
    580 Franklin Rd Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 669-6639
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bijoy John, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467456228
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tenn
    Residency
    • Meharry Med Coll
    Internship
    • Meharry Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bijoy John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

