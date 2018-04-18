Dr. Bijan Zardouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zardouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijan Zardouz, MD
Dr. Bijan Zardouz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
South Coast Orthopedics1220 Hemlock Way Ste 108, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 540-2272
Dr. Zardous was very attentive to my mother, he listened to her carefully and explained all her options very clearly.
About Dr. Bijan Zardouz, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Zardouz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zardouz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zardouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zardouz has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zardouz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zardouz speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zardouz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zardouz.
