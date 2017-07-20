Overview

Dr. Bijan Razi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Razi works at San Diego Varicose Vein Treatment Center in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.