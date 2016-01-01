Overview

Dr. Bijan Goodarzi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Goodarzi works at Northside Mvhc Pharmacy in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Malta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.