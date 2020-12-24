See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Encino, CA
Dr. Bijan Farah, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bijan Farah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Farah works at Encino Town Medical Group in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Encino Town Medical Group
    Encino Town Medical Group
17130 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316
(818) 609-1995

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Detoxification Evaluation

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 24, 2020
    Dr. Farah has been my primary care doctor and skin doctor for over 10 years. He is always willing to spend considerable time addressing my needs. I have found him to be caring and articulate about what is the best way to eliminate pain and keep me healthy. I have been extremely pleased with his advice and care. M.G.L.
    — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Bijan Farah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1972538890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farah works at Encino Town Medical Group in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Farah’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

