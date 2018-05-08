Dr. Bijan Dowlati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowlati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijan Dowlati, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
HealthCare Partners Medical Group2699 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 490-3060Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have seen Dr. Dowlati quite a few years now. He is an excellent dermatologist who has diagnosed and treated many skin cancers on my body. His surgical skills are superb. Above all, he listens to me as a patient and his kindness is genuine. I have recommended him to my family and friends all the time.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346297108
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Dowlati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowlati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowlati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowlati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowlati.
