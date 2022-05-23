Dr. Cohenmehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bijan Cohenmehr, OD
Overview
Dr. Bijan Cohenmehr, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Monica, CA.
Locations
- 1 3116 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-2010
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohenmehr has diagnosed things in myself and one of my kids that other eye doctors missed. His lab also makes lenses accurately and precisely. My eyes are very sensitive and pick up the slightest error in prescription in the glass, and I'm always happy with my glasses from Dr. Cohnemehr's.
About Dr. Bijan Cohenmehr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1114099512
Frequently Asked Questions
