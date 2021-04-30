See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bozeman, MT
Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.

Dr. Andrade works at Bozeman Foot & Ankle Clinic in Bozeman, MT with other offices in Livingston, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bozeman Foot and Ankle Clinic PC
    931 Highland Blvd Ste 3310, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 587-8478
  2. 2
    Livingston Foot & Ankle Clinic
    422 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 222-5429
  3. 3
    Summit Podiatry PLLC
    108 N 11th Ave Ste 2, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 577-2153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
  • Livingston Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Andrade?

    Apr 30, 2021
    Dr. Andrade is a breath of fresh air!! He is so kind and informative when explaining what is needed for our care! Right off the get go he makes you feel welcome and right at home with an old friend. We actually look forward to our visits with him, he makes it that comfortable!! Also his staff is just a friendly. Thanks for making our visits stress free- it means a lot with all the stress in this world right now. Thank you again.
    Campbell’s — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andrade to family and friends

    Dr. Andrade's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Andrade

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM.

    About Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891059556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.