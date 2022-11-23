See All Hematologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Bijal Modi, MD

Hematology
5 (104)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bijal Modi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Modi works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas
    8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 739-4175
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Due to blood abnormalities, I was referred to Dr. Modi at Texas Oncology. I am delighted my referring doctor chose him. Although I am a relatively new patient, when Dr. Modi walks in the room to see me, I feel he knows exactly who I am and is completely on top of my medical situation. At the end of our last appointment, he laid out his plan for the upcoming steps in my treatment and then asked, "How does that sound to you? Does it make sense?" His willingness to listen and include me, the patient, as he plans his strategy is unusual and the reason I refer to him as enlightened. I highly recommend Dr. Modi. Victoria Lamb
    Victoria Lamb — Nov 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bijal Modi, MD
    About Dr. Bijal Modi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bijal Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Modi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Modi works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Modi’s profile.

    Dr. Modi has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

