Dr. Bijal Modi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Modi works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.