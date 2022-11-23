Dr. Bijal Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijal Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bijal Modi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Due to blood abnormalities, I was referred to Dr. Modi at Texas Oncology. I am delighted my referring doctor chose him. Although I am a relatively new patient, when Dr. Modi walks in the room to see me, I feel he knows exactly who I am and is completely on top of my medical situation. At the end of our last appointment, he laid out his plan for the upcoming steps in my treatment and then asked, "How does that sound to you? Does it make sense?" His willingness to listen and include me, the patient, as he plans his strategy is unusual and the reason I refer to him as enlightened. I highly recommend Dr. Modi. Victoria Lamb
About Dr. Bijal Modi, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1285684944
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
