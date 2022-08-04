Overview

Dr. Bijal Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Kidney & Hypertension Center in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

