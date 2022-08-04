Dr. Bijal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijal Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bijal Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Center23 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 497-2790
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai is a wonderful doctor he’s caring loving he takes his time and talk to his patients with care I’ve been going to him for 18 years he’s just like family to me…
About Dr. Bijal Desai, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati
- 1104963230
Education & Certifications
- RWJUH/UMDNJ
- RWJUH/UMDNJ
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Desai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
