Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Yangco works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline
    325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Diabetes Type 1
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Diabetes Type 1

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 08, 2016
Dr Yangco has gone above and beyond what most doctors would do. My husband is where heis today because of Dr Yangco and his concern and determination of helping him to get better. I would not use a hospital that dr yangco does not go to when I needed an Infectious disease dr. God bless Dr. Yangco
william canter in Plant City, FL — Aug 08, 2016
About Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Tagalog
NPI Number
  • 1639245061
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Residency
  • Hospital St Raphael
Internship
  • Hospital of Saint Raphael
Medical Education
  • Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yangco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yangco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yangco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yangco works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yangco’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yangco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yangco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yangco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yangco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

