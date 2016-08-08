Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yangco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD
Overview
Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Yangco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yangco?
Dr Yangco has gone above and beyond what most doctors would do. My husband is where heis today because of Dr Yangco and his concern and determination of helping him to get better. I would not use a hospital that dr yangco does not go to when I needed an Infectious disease dr. God bless Dr. Yangco
About Dr. Bienvenido Yangco, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1639245061
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hospital St Raphael
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yangco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yangco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yangco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yangco works at
Dr. Yangco speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yangco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yangco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yangco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yangco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.