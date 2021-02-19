See All Pediatricians in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD

Pediatrics
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.

Dr. Somanath works at Reliable Pediatrics LLC in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reliable Pediatrics LLC
    140 Grandview Ave Ste 206, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 437-5206
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2021
    awesome pediatric doctor! He cares about everything you have to say and just overall is the best!
    — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1235131152
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Somanath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Somanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Somanath works at Reliable Pediatrics LLC in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Somanath’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Somanath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somanath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

