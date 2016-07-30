Overview

Dr. Bichara Muvdi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Muvdi works at Green Hills Family Med Assocs in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.