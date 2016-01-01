Dr. Bich-Van T Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bich-Van T Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Bich-Van T Tran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Tran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Kraemer Medical Offices3430 E LA PALMA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
About Dr. Bich-Van T Tran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912091273
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.