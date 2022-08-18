Dr. Bich-Ngoc Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bich-Ngoc Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bich-Ngoc Pham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Locations
Proactive Primary Care11041 Countryway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 749-0844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The level of service end 2 end is excellent. The care provided is done with respect, empathy, and most importantly, educational. All my questions are answered and I am made part of decision making and recovery process. I feel taken cared of and listened to. Clean, great ambiance and friendly staff.
About Dr. Bich-Ngoc Pham, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1033283965
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
