Overview

Dr. Bibi Hasnain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Hasnain works at BJC Medical Group at St Peters in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.