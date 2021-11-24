Dr. Bianca Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bianca Chin, MD
Dr. Bianca Chin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (888) 372-2446Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Northwest Ohio Hospital930 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 381-1881
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife had a double mastectomy and reconstruction. She's very tiny, and when she saw Dr. Chin the first time, she was told "I'm not a miracle worker, you're going to want implants". Well, turns out Dr. Chin IS a miracle worker. She was able to do reconstruction without having to do implants. She's a perfectionist who really really cares about her patients. After my wife's first surgery, one of the sensors seemed to indicate she was having some issues. Dr. Chin came back in very quickly, and spent nearly an hour listening to blood flow to make sure it was a sensor issue and not a problem. She was funny, kind, and caring. I'd recommend her 100% for anyone needing breast reconstruction after a mastectomy. (And see Dr. Manders for your mastectomy)
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- University of The West Indies
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.