Dr. Bianca Barcelo, MD

Neurology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bianca Barcelo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Barcelo works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 11, 2022
When I first met Dr. Barcelo, I was coming off a particularly rough period of migraine headaches. She listened carefully as she took my medical history and was empathetic and attentive. Dr. Barcelo did not rush through my exam and answered all my questions- discussing new medications and treatments along the way. When you have had chronic migraines for over 50 years there is no miracle cure. However, Dr. Barcelo is working hard to find a successful course of preventive treatments balanced with pain management.
caroliscookie — Mar 11, 2022
About Dr. Bianca Barcelo, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154779718
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bianca Barcelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barcelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barcelo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barcelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barcelo works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Barcelo’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barcelo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barcelo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barcelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barcelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

