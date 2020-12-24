Dr. Bialines Espinosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bialines Espinosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bialines Espinosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este In Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dominion Women's Health7611 Forest Ave Ste 310, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5389Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dominion Women's Health - Mechanicsville8239 Meadowbridge Rd Ste A, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5388Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dominion Women's Health - Midlothian611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 220, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 430-5394
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a high risk pregnancy with my 3 Rd child. The baby was premature along with complications. Doctor was so nice and respectful. He blamed hisself for the baby being sick
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Bronx-Lebanon Albert Einstein
- Universidad Central Del Este In Dominican Republic
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.