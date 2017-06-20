See All Vascular Neurologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Bhuvaneswari Dandapani, MD

Vascular Neurology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bhuvaneswari Dandapani, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1223 Goode Dr NE Ste 2G, Melbourne, FL 32907 (321) 312-3503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 20, 2017
    This was my first visit with Dr. Dandapani. I appreciated her candor, her bluntness, kindness and ultimately her knowledge. She quickly assessed what was needed, and showed a great understanding as to why I was there to see her. She took her time and explained all details to me. She gave me so much assurance that I will keep her as my neurologist as long as she and I are around. I am very thankful to have been referred to Dr. Dandapani by my primary care Dr. George.
    Janet D in Melbourne Beach, FL — Jun 20, 2017
    About Dr. Bhuvaneswari Dandapani, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609866136
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhuvaneswari Dandapani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandapani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dandapani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dandapani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dandapani has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dandapani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandapani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandapani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dandapani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dandapani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

