Dr. Bhuvaneswari Dandapani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhuvaneswari Dandapani, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1223 Goode Dr NE Ste 2G, Melbourne, FL 32907 Directions (321) 312-3503
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Dandapani. I appreciated her candor, her bluntness, kindness and ultimately her knowledge. She quickly assessed what was needed, and showed a great understanding as to why I was there to see her. She took her time and explained all details to me. She gave me so much assurance that I will keep her as my neurologist as long as she and I are around. I am very thankful to have been referred to Dr. Dandapani by my primary care Dr. George.
About Dr. Bhuvaneswari Dandapani, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1609866136
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
