Overview

Dr. Bhuvana Balasekaran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Balasekaran works at Bhuvana Balasekaran MD PA in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.