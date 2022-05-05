Overview

Dr. Bhushit Dixit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Dixit works at Bhushit Dixit, M.D. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.