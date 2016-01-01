Overview

Dr. Bhupinder Lyall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Lyall works at Surgi-center Anesthesiologists P.c in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.