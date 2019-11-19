Overview

Dr. Bhupindar Chhabra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portage, IN. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Chhabra works at Quest Diagnostics Inc in Portage, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.