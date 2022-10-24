Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasisht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD
Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
South Shore Plastic Surgery, P.C.1307 White Horse Rd Bldg E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 784-2639
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr V. And his team are caring and talented. I had a brachioplasty and could not believe the results. It is unbelievable. My arms look wonderful. When I had a concern Dr. V. Saw my immediately. His staff then contacted me daily to make sure everything was OK. They make you feel welcomed and do not make you feel that your concerns are not important. They are one of the best doctor and staff I have every worked with. Cannot say it enough I have amazing results. Thank you all.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
- Hartford Hospital - Hand And Microsurgery
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Vasisht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasisht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasisht speaks French and Hindi.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasisht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasisht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasisht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasisht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.