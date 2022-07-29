Overview

Dr. Bhupesh Khadka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Khadka works at Kidney & Hypertension Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Georgetown, OH, Batavia, OH and Ft Mitchell, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.