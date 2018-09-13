Overview

Dr. Bhupendra Turakhia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St John's Medical College|St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Turakhia works at Bay Area Heart in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.