Dr. Bhupendra Turakhia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhupendra Turakhia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St John's Medical College|St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Bay Area Heart450 Blossom St Ste D, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 246-1166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Dr. Turakhia was friendly and supportive but also very professional. He answered any question I asked without issue. His staff was equally supportive and professional. I would recommend him to anyone who needed to see a cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Indian
- Brooklyn Va Hospital|Veterans Hospital
- Knickerbocker Hospital|Knickerbocker Hospital Ny
- St John's Medical College|St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
