Overview

Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Liverpool and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Patel works at Mid Valley Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Layton, UT and Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.