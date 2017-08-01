Overview

Dr. Bhupendra Khatri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Khatri works at Center for Neurological Disorders in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.