Dr. Bhupendra Khatri, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhupendra Khatri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Bhupendra Khatri, MD3237 S 16th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 769-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient with Dr. Khatri for 14 years. He diagnosed my multiple sclerosis in a timely fashion and I've received the finest care I could ask for in a physician (and staff). Dr. Khatri is kind, patient, and so knowledgeable in his field of neurology, you know you are in safe hands. When I'm at my appointments, I feel as though my care is very individualized because my questions get answered and I feel assured when I leave. Dr. Khatri is an amazing doctor and human being!
About Dr. Bhupendra Khatri, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1013982594
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Khatri has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khatri speaks Gujarati.
