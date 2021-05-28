Overview

Dr. Bhupat Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Foothills Pain Management Clinic in Pomona, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.