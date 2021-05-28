Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhupat Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhupat Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 982-2719
Bhupat H Desai MD630 N 13th Ave Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 267-7495
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
While you can expect to wait and wait, Dr Desai is kind, patient, understanding, but thorough.
About Dr. Bhupat Desai, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Government Medical College Baroda
