Dr. Bhumika Patel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bhumika Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Patel works at Asthma Allrgy/Immunlgy Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asthma Allergy and Immunology of Tampa Bay
    4503 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-1177
    Asthma Allergy and Immunology of Tampa Bay PA
    19039 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 948-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 28, 2022
    Dr. Patel is thorough, kind and caring. I haven’t had an allergist/immunologist take such good care of my 6 year old daughter who’s allergic to dairy, dust mites, nuts, dogs and cats. And she suffers from severe asthma. We discussed a plan for my daughter to take her off steroids (which she’s been on for the past 5 years from other physicians recommendations) and find a better solution so that way she doesn’t have to live off of steroids alone. (To prevent attacks & to better her allergies overall) all in all she’s very devoted to her patients!
    — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Bhumika Patel, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164711453
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

