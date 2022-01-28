Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhumika Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhumika Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Asthma Allergy and Immunology of Tampa Bay4503 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 873-1177
Asthma Allergy and Immunology of Tampa Bay PA19039 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 948-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is thorough, kind and caring. I haven’t had an allergist/immunologist take such good care of my 6 year old daughter who’s allergic to dairy, dust mites, nuts, dogs and cats. And she suffers from severe asthma. We discussed a plan for my daughter to take her off steroids (which she’s been on for the past 5 years from other physicians recommendations) and find a better solution so that way she doesn’t have to live off of steroids alone. (To prevent attacks & to better her allergies overall) all in all she’s very devoted to her patients!
About Dr. Bhumika Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164711453
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
