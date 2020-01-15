Dr. Bhumi Upadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhumi Upadhyay, MD
Dr. Bhumi Upadhyay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
North East Pediatrics431 Southwest Blvd N, St Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 526-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Bhumi is caring, kind and intelligent. I love that she is not quick to push medicine on my children. She has been my first choice for doctor for 5 years...I wish I could have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Bhumi Upadhyay, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1093790925
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of Mi
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
