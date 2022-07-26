Overview

Dr. Bhudev Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at The Primecare Medical Group in North Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.