Dr. Bhudev Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhudev Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhudev Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
The Primecare Medical Group (North Brunswick)622 Georges Rd Ste 303, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 838-4752
Dcc James-prime Care Cardio98 James St Ste 300, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 838-4226Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Sharma and his staff were every caring and compassionate towards my treatment. I had the best experience and will definitely recommend to friends and family.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1477555100
- Martland Cmdnj
- Martland-CMDNJ
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.